Bara people block road to protest loadshedding

BARA: Tribesmen belonging to Akakhel area on Monday protested against the Tribal Electric Supply Company (Tesco) over prolonged power load-shedding in Bara subdivision.

The protesters blocked Frontier Road for all kinds of traffic for hours. Addressing the protesters, the political parties’ leaders including Maulana Kafeel Afridi, Faqir Muhammad and Jehangir Afridi said that they had been facing a host of problems due to hours-long electricity load-shedding. They said flayed the government after accusing it of being indifferent towards the tribal people.

The protesters said the government supplied eight hours long power to the tribal people in 24 hours, but the Tesco supplied power to Bara residents for one hour only. Later, the local elders reached the venue and assured to talk to the relevant officials to solve the problem. The protesters later dispersed and opened the road.