Burning waste

The sanitary workers of Lala Rukh, Wah Cantt burn garbage every time they sweep the streets. The smoke of this burning garbage is very hazardous for the health of residents in this area. The world is facing the serious challenge of climate change and developed countries have already started to tackle this future emergency.

In such a challenging situation, this practice of waste burning is very dangerous. So we request that the sanitary workers be asked to stop this practice of waste burning.

Zafar Mehmood

Wah Cantt