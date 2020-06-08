Four die in accidents

Four people lost their lives in two road accidents in Karachi on Sunday. The first accident occurred in Steel Town Morr, according to the Steel Town police. The police said three people were travelling on a motorcycle which collided with a trailer parked alongside the road.

The police along with rescuers attended the scene and moved the victims to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC). The police said all three men succumbed to their injuries during treatment. According to SHO Shakir Ali, one victim was identified as 45-year-old Saleem, son of Ameer Buksh, while the identities of the other two were yet to be ascertained.

The police said they had impounded the trailer while the driver was yet to be arrested. A case has been registered. The second accident occurred on Kashmir Road, according to the PIB Colony police. The police and rescuers reached the accident site and moved the victim to the JPMC where he succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased was identified as 20-year-old Noman, son of Yousuf. The police said Noman’s motorcycle collided with a poll and subsequently, he received critical injuries. The police said the deceased was resident of the same area and further investigations were underway.