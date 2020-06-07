Half-baked theories

This refers to the news report ‘No role of mosques in Covid-19 spread: PM Imran'. (June 6). Now, it is an established fact that Covid-19 is primarily transmitted from symptomatic people to others who are in close contact through respiratory droplets, by direct contact with infected persons, or by contact with contaminated objects and surfaces. With that being so, how could Imran Khan claim that mosques had no role in the spread of the virus in circumstances where, according to credible surveys, SOPs were violated, wholly or partly, in the majority of mosques? The PM seems to confirm the claim of half-baked clerics who had urged larger than usual congregations in the mosques to beg God’s forgiveness, forgetting that leading scholars of the world had advised praying at home in such circumstances.

It is quite obvious that the much lower casualties in the early days were due to the strict lockdown introduced by the Sindh CM and followed by other provinces. And even as the lockdown was eased to help daily wagers and others, the observances of SOPs should have been enforced strictly. However, controversial statements by the PM and his cronies diluted the effect of CM Sindh’s strict measures gave rise to a sort of free-for-all which has resulted in giving us nearly 5,000 new cases and up to hundred deaths a day, with figures showing a rising trend as testing capacity is increased, while hospital facilities stand nearly exhausted. And even when provincial governments are threatening lockdowns again if the violations continue, Imran Khan has ruled out lockdown altogether. Somebody better tell Imran Khan that he is now in government, and not in the opposition.

S R H Hashmi

Karachi