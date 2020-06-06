IAEA voices concern at Iran’s stonewalling on old sites

VIENNA: The United Nations nuclear watchdog expressed serious concern on Friday that Iran has continued for months to deny it access to sites of interest to it, describing previous suspected activities there that could have been part of a nuclear weapons programme. A report to IAEA member states issued on Tuesday detailed suspected activities and materials including “the possible presence...of natural uranium in the form of a metal disc” at a site that “underwent extensive sanitization and levelling in 2003 and 2004”, the report said, describing the third site.“The (IAEA) director general calls on Iran immediately to cooperate fully with the agency, including by providing prompt access to the locations specified,” the IAEA report said.