Navy War college holds convocation

LAHORE: The Convocation of 49th Pakistan Navy Staff Course was held at Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore.

Commander Central Punjab & Commandant Pakistan Navy War College Rear Admiral Muhammad Zubair Shafique was the chief guest. Masters degrees were conferred in War Studies (Maritime) on 93 graduates. They included 60 officers from Pakistan Navy, three from Pakistan Army, five from Pakistan Air Force and 25 officers from friendly countries, including Bangladesh, China, Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Oman, Palestine, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, Sudan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and United Arab Emirates.

Addressing on the occasion, the chief guest congratulated the graduating officers from Pakistan Armed Forces and friendly countries and underlined the need to be ready for a transformed world, post-Covid-19. He highlighted that operational tasks would have to be accomplished without compromise on combat capability despite all odds. He also underscored that fraternal bonds between Pakistan and their respective countries would further strengthen in future. Earlier, Deputy Commandant Pakistan Navy War College presented a summary of the 41-week long course and various professional and academic activities undertaken by the participants.