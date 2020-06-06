NA Speaker forms body for Pakistanis repatriation

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has taken a special initiative by constituting a committee comprising the members of the National Assembly from both treasury and opposition benches to facilitate the repatriation of the stranded Pakistani expatriates in different parts of the world.

This initiative of the NA Speaker has been lauded by both the sides of the aisle.

The constitution of this committee is a result of the constant demand of the MNAs who have been facing pressure from their constituents who are expatriates and stranded abroad.

The main objective of the committee is to coordinate with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs as well as Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development for facilitating and ensuring smooth return of the Pakistani expatriates through the respective missions of Pakistan in those countries.

Besides, the committee will also personally get in touch with the overseas Pakistanis who are exposed to vulnerabilities due to expiry of their job contracts and other such problems so that their grievances could be addressed through relevant forums.

The committee will be assisted by the experienced officials of the National Assembly Secretariat for smooth conduct of its assignments.