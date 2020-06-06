close
Sat Jun 06, 2020
Parks reopen

Lahore

LAHORE:The Punjab government has reopened parks in different cities of the province, including Lahore, amid coronavirus outbreak. Locals in large number visited the parks on Friday by completely following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) prepared by the provincial government to avoid spread of Covid-19. The parks will remain open from 6 00am to 9 00pm every day.

