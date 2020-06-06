Parks reopen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:The Punjab government has reopened parks in different cities of the province, including Lahore, amid coronavirus outbreak. Locals in large number visited the parks on Friday by completely following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) prepared by the provincial government to avoid spread of Covid-19. The parks will remain open from 6 00am to 9 00pm every day.