close
Sat Jun 06, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 6, 2020

TT coach Zahida dies

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 6, 2020

LAHORE: Provincial table tennis coach Zahida Sultana of Directorate General of Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab died of heart attack on Friday. She was the wife of Punjab’s senior hockey coach Khalid Nawaz Maharvi.Meanwhile, the mother of Tehsil Sports Officer (TSO) Nowshera Virkan, Gujranwala division Muhammad Azam Pall, also passed away on Friday.

Latest News

More From Sports