TT coach Zahida dies

LAHORE: Provincial table tennis coach Zahida Sultana of Directorate General of Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab died of heart attack on Friday. She was the wife of Punjab’s senior hockey coach Khalid Nawaz Maharvi.Meanwhile, the mother of Tehsil Sports Officer (TSO) Nowshera Virkan, Gujranwala division Muhammad Azam Pall, also passed away on Friday.