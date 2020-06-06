Evaluation process of PCB’s provincial coaches begins

ISLAMABAD: The process of evaluation of coaches who were part of the provincial teams during the last season have started under the watchful eyes of Cricket Committee members.

“The process of evaluation has got under way. All those coaches who were associated with the provincial teams for the domestic season 2019-20 will be judged through this evaluation process that will continue near to the start of the next season.

Besides Wasim Akram, Umar Gul and Arooj Mumtaz are members of the committee considering coaches performance. Besides team’s performance, coaching, skills, conduct and their ability to oversee the situation will also be reviewed,” a PCB official when contacted said.

The recommendations will then be forwarded to Cricket Committee head Iqbal Qasim for further discussion and recommendations to the PCB. “Since the Cricket Committee has got the advisory status and their recommendations hold value, these are of big importance for coaches future associations with provincial teams,” the official said.