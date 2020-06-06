close
Sat Jun 06, 2020
June 6, 2020

Two drown in Rawat

Islamabad

June 6, 2020

Rawalpindi : Two people including a 6-year-old girl drowned in a nullah in Rawat near T-Chowk on Thursday, Rescue-1122 sources said. The bodies have been recovered and handed over to the heirs, police said adding that the deceased were cousins and taking bath in the nullah when the minor identified as Zenoria, 6, lost control in the deep water and started crying for help. Her cousin, Ahmad Nawaz, also lost his control while trying to rescue, Zenoria, and both drowned. The divers of Rescue-1122 recovered the bodies and handed them over to the heirs.

