Businessmen support PM’s steel mills decision

Islamabad : The founder of Islamabad Chamber for Small Traders (ICST) , Shahid Rasheed Butt on Friday said the trading community supports the decision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan to lay off thousands of employees of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM).

He defended the government’s decision to terminate the services of over 9,300 workers of the PSM to avoid losses to the tune of billions of rupees.

Shahid Rasheed Butt, who is also former president of ICCI said that thousands of employees of PSM have failed to produce one kilogram or iron in the last two years but getting salaries and benefits.

He added that opposition is opposing the move as they have adjusted thousands of political workers in this unit pushing it to bankruptcy.

The business leader said that coronavirus has bled the masses white and they cannot bear the burden of keeping the failed corporations alive artificially.