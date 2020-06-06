ICCI team meets CDA chairman

Islamabad : Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Amir Ahmed Ali Friday said that on the demand of business community several development projects have been included in the forthcoming budget.

He stated this while talking to Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry who called on Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Chairman CDA Amir Ali Ahmed and apprised them of the problems facing the business community.

Speaking on the occasion, CDA Chairman Amir Ali Ahmed said that on the demand of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, several development projects have been included in the forthcoming budget, including development of various markets, expansion of Expressways, Rawal Chowk extension, 10th Avenue, Industrial Areas and Kahuta Triangle development works.