IIUI announces admissions from 14th

Islamabad : The International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) has finalised the admission policy and it will announce the admission process from June 14.

The students across the country will be applying for admission online in 115 programs of 9 faculties of the university till July 31.

This was decided in a meeting held here on Friday in the chairmanship of Rector IIUI Prof Dr Masoom Yasinzai and President IIU Dr Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh (via video link). It was also attended by Acting President IIUI Dr. Aqdas Naveed Malik, Vice Presidents, Deans and other relevant officials.

The participants discussed admission policy in detail. Meanwhile, online teaching policy and open book based online examination were also discussed. The meeting was briefed by Dr. Jummani regarding training of the Head of Departments for preparation of open book based examination.

The rector said on the occasion that the global outbreak of the fatal virus had badly affected the education sector. He said it was necessary to shift towards alternative methods and mediums of teaching. He hailed efforts made by IIUI in the wake of the outbreak and hoped that online policy and its training will be helpful to restore the academic process.

Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh said on the occasion that university has responded to the circumstances timely and preparation of a well-balanced online teaching and examination in very short time is an achievement.