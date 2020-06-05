IBA student seeks CJP’s help for murdered father

SUKKUR: Shahnaz Lashari a student of IBA Sukkur is desperately seeking justice for her father killed over property dispute in Thari Mirwah, Khairpur. Addressing media, Shahnaz Lashari said that her 66 year old father, Mohammad Ali Lashari, was struck by axes and burnt to death on 15th April 2020. She that the police is not being helpful and she is also threatened whenever she raises the issue. She accused nine people for killing her father including Ahmed Hussan Lashari, his son Murtaza Lashari, Ameer Hussain Lashari, Majid Hussain Lashari, Ghulam Nabi, Khair Muhammad Lashari, Dedaar Lashari, Gadaa Hussain and Hubdaar Lashari and a retired anti-corruption officerMukhtiar Hussain Lashari. Shahnaz Lashari claimed that the SSP and ASP initially took interest in the case but later backed off and she has no where to go for help. The IBA student earnest requested the CJP Pakistan to help her get justice for her family by ordering a suo motu notice.