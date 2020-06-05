Man held for defaming woman

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The Cyber Crime Cell of the Federal Investigation Agency arrested a man for allegedly sharing objectionable pictures of a woman with her relatives. An official said during a raid on the complaint of the woman, the FIA arrested the accused Ijaz Khan. His mobile phone was seized which allegedly had objectionable video clips and pictures. The official said the accused confessed to the charges.