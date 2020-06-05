Gold prices remain unchanged

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market remained unchanged on Thursday.

According to the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, bullion prices stood unchanged at Rs97,700/tola. Similarly, rates of 10 grams gold Also stayed the same at Rs83,762.

In the international market; however, bullion rates declined $11 to $1,707/ounce. Prices in jewelers claimed the local market remained Rs5,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.