PAC takes notice of import of luxury car by OGDCL MD

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Wednesday, while talking a notice of reports of import of luxury car for the managing director of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (ODGCL), asked the department of Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) to seek explanation whether he was authorised legally for it or not. The meeting of the PAC was held Wednesday with the chair of its Chairman Rana Tanveer Hussain in which the audit paras with regard to Ministry of Communication for the financial year 2012-13 were examined. The members of the PAC Syed Naveed Qamar, Hina Rabbani Khar, Manaza Hassan participated the meeting through video link while Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Khawaja Asif, former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Riaz Fatiyana, Noor Alam Khan, Ms Shahida Akhtar Ali, Khawaja Sheeraz Mehmood attended the meeting of the PAC. Member PAC Noor Alam Khan raised the issue of import of Camry car by the MD OGDCL in the meeting. During the meeting of the PAC, Rana Tanveer Hussain also directed all the ministries and divisions to hold the Departmental Accounting Committee meeting monthly on regularly basis. He also directed the sub-committees of the PAC to clear the backlogs of audit paras of smaller amounts. The PAC also sought explanation from the CDA for not implementing the committee directions with regard to recovery. PAC member Noor Alam Khan and Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said the explanations should be asked from all those departments who did not follow the directions of the PAC. Syed Naveed Qamar pointed out the meetings of the sub-committee were not being permitted to be held then how the work will be completed. Ayaz Sadiq suggested that during the budget session, two sub-committees meeting in meeting and afternoon could be held. Khawaja Muhammad Asif remarked that the accountability be done of only politicians but no action was taken against those who create hurdles in work.