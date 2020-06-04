Rescue-1122 performance lauded

OKARA: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Usman Ali Wednesday acknowledged the performance of Rescue-1122 Okara.

The DC reviewed mock exercises of Rescue-1122 for monsoon weather keeping in mind the flooding in rivers. On the occasion, District Emergency Officer Zafar Iqbal said the Rescue-1122 is alert all the time to respond any unexpected situation. During the mock exercise, the Rescue 1122 demonstrated the resolve and ability to handle any unexpected situation. Additional Deputy Commissioner Uzooba Azeem, AC Syeda Amna Modoodi, CEO Health Dr Ijaz Awan, DO Health DR Sajjad Gilani, Deputy Director Agriculture Ch Shahbaz Akhtar, Dr M Saqib Majeed of Livestock were also present on the occasion.

CONDOLENCE REFERENCE HELD FOR DOCTOR: The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) of district-Okara chapter Wednesday held a condolence reference on the death of senior Dr Umardraz. PMA Okara president Dr Iftikhar Amjad chaired the event.

Dr Muhammad Azam Khan, Dr Khalid Haat Bhatti, Dr Shahid Akram Qari, Dr Faheem Feroz, Dr Zulfiqar Ali and others also attended the event. The PMA president paid rich tributes to the deceased doctor.

He said the public and the doctors’ community has lost a sympathetic and sociable friend.

4 DRUG PEDDLERS HELD: Police Wednesday arrested four drug peddlers and recovered narcotics. The police detained accused Sardar Ali with 3 kg charas, Sajjad of village 60/4L with 250 gram charas, Allah Ditta of 20/GD with 2 litre liquor and Ali Raza of Basirpur with 25 litre liquor. Cases are registered accordingly.