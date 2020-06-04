close
Thu Jun 04, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 4, 2020

Hot, dry weather forecast

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 4, 2020

LAHORE:Scattered rain with partly cloudy weather was witnessed in the City here Wednesday. Met officials said a westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country. Moist currents from Arabian Sea are reaching central and southern parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in central and southern Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Northeast Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Meanwhile, dust-thunderstorm with rain at few places is also expected in districts of Sindh. Maximum temperature in Lahore was recorded as 36.2°C and minimum was 24.5°C.

Latest News

More From Lahore