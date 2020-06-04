Hot, dry weather forecast

LAHORE:Scattered rain with partly cloudy weather was witnessed in the City here Wednesday. Met officials said a westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country. Moist currents from Arabian Sea are reaching central and southern parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in central and southern Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Northeast Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Meanwhile, dust-thunderstorm with rain at few places is also expected in districts of Sindh. Maximum temperature in Lahore was recorded as 36.2°C and minimum was 24.5°C.