Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain urges people to adopt SOPs

LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) president and former Prime Minister Ch Shujaat Hussain has said in a statement here on Wednesday that people should avoid such elements who are spreading fear and harassment among people regarding corona so that their business keep going, thing called Ehsaas (feelings) has diminished in some people and private laboratories.

Ch Shujat Hussain appealed to people to avoid corona test till some sorts of indications do not appear, people should better observe prevent measures instead of having tests repeatedly and regard it as their responsibility that they have to save not only themselves but also others.

He said that those earning "haram" should have fear of Allah and create some humanity in them because "haram" income does not help anyone. He said do not make yourself and your family mental patients by having tests repeatedly, ‘we all should adopt such life style at the earliest in which observing preventive measures is very essential thing’. He said: “Particularly look after your poor relatives and people living around you.