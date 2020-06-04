Targeted subsidy to be introduced: Aleem Khan

LAHORE:Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that after changing the traditional and existing subsidy system, the government would introduce a targeted subsidy for the needy and poor people so that the common man could directly benefit from it.

Presiding over a meeting of the Food Department at his office at 90 Shahra-e-Quaid-e-Azam, the senior minister said that the wheat reserves of the Food Department had exceeded 4.3 million metric tonne, which is a new record for the last 10 years.

Changes to the wheat procurement system will also be recommended to reduce the burden of billions of rupees on the government exchequer and the heavy mark-up.

He said that the huge investment made by the government in the wheat and flour sector does not benefit the people as much as it should give, therefore, a transparent and clear mechanism would have be created to overcome the difficulties in this regard.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan directed the officers of Food Department to finalise as soon as possible the clear recommendations regarding the procurement of wheat and stabilisation of flour prices which would be submitted to the prime minister after approval from the Punjab chief minister.

The minister also gave instructions to the officers on supply of wheat to other provinces, especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, from Punjab.

Talking during the meeting, Industry Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said that 48 per cent industry in the province has been shut down due to the current situation but saving the common man from hunger is the first priority of the government, for which, supply of flour at official price is essential. Giving a briefing to the meeting, Food Secretary Waqas Ali Mahmood said that last year the department had paid a hefty amount of Rs 41 billion only in mark-up.