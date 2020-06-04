Asia Cup Cricket likely to be postponed

LAHORE: The Asia Cup 2020 is highly likely to be postponed due to the Asian Cricket Council's (ACC’s) continued deferral on a final decision. The hosting rights to the continental tournament lie with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which was expected to agree to stage the event in Dubai due to India's refusal to travel to Pakistan. The ACC, in a meeting in March, was expected to rule on the situation but the COVID-19 pandemic had the meeting postponed and the matter has been in a limbo ever since. Almost three months later, ACC President Nazmul Hasan Papon still has not set a date for a meeting to chalk out the way forward. Sources within the ACC stated that the tournament is now heading towards a postponement.