Returning Pak expats to be sent straight home after testing

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Returning Pakistani expatriates will be tested on arrival and sent home for self-quarantining without awaiting the results in a new policy announced by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Moeed Yusuf.

“By June 10, around 20,000 overseas passengers will be repatriated where the number comprises 10,000 more passengers as compared to the previous phase,” Yusuf said on Wednesday. “From today, passengers will be tested on arrival.”

The PM’s aide said the testing of Pakistanis returning from abroad has been expedited to cater to the maximum number of people. He added the passengers would be sent home without waiting for test results and would be included in the track and trace system. The respective provincial governments would take steps to ensure the health and safety of the passengers and the public, he added.

Before the latest policy decision, inbound passengers were required to be shifted to quarantine units upon landing and tested two days later. “The good news of further easing of this policy will be announced soon,” he said. Yusuf also reminded interested expatriates of that the current flight schedule could be found at www.covid.gov.pk.

Yusuf later tweeted to expand upon earlier statement: “As suggested by the Prime Minister earlier, we have been able to further increase the number of inbound passengers per week through expediting the testing process—with 20,000 passengers planned for repatriation by 10th June, up from approx. 10,000 in the previous phase.”