Kaavan's freedom

This refers to the editorial 'Freedom for Kaavan' (May 24). You have rightly highlighted the miseries and plights of Kavaan, the chained elephant. Sadly, the only elephant in the Lahore Coo, Suzie died in sheer neglect in May 2017. Kavaan's freedom has been ordered by the Islamabad High Court. This one-year old male elephant was gifted by Sri Lanka in 1985. Its mate Saheli, gifted by Bangladesh, unfortunately died in 2012. Since then, Kavaan has been chained and kept in small place.

The same impoverished, unhygienic and filthy environment is provided to almost all animals in all big zoos of Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. Pity the nation that has no sense or remorse for animals. Hopefully, Kaavan will soon meet friends in some sanctuary of wild life in Cambodia.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad