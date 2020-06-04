Logical plans

Some of the measures being taken by the government in view of the Corona crisis are not based on logical thinking. For example, reduction in business hours during weekdays and lockdown of businesses during weekends leads to concentration of shoppers in the reduced time available.

Logically under the prevailing circumstances businesses should be allowed to operate 24/7, seven days a week. This would allow them to recoup their losses and give opportunity to the vulnerable segment of the population to shop during off peak hours and minimise their health risk.

P S Ahmed

Islamabad