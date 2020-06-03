Fake bank account reference: IHC dismisses bail plea of Anwar Majeed on medical grounds

ISLAMABAD: Omni Group head Anwar Majeed failed to get bail on medical grounds from Islamabad High Court (IHC) in fake bank account reference as bench dismissed his plea.

IHC Division Bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani and Justice Lubna Saleem Pervaiz conducted the hearing of bail plea of Omni Group head Anwar Majeed in fake bank account reference.

During hearing the bench remarked that accused was not entitled for such a relief as he had not been appeared before trial court since arrested and currently under treatment in Karachi hospital.

Anwar Majeed in his bail petition on medical ground adopted the stance that his treatment was not possible in Karachi hospital and he should be allowed to get medical facility abroad. However, the NAB opposed the request.