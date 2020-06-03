13 commit suicide in a day in Sukkur

SUKKUR: Thirteen persons including three women committed suicide in different incidents in a time span of 24 hours in Sukkur due to poverty, unemployment, domestic and other affairs.

A poverty stricken woman along with her son jumped into a canal in Khairpur. A woman, Ms Mahnaz Shaikh along with her son Shaukat jumped into Abul canal near Piryaloi in Khairpur. The locals present there saved her son but unable to save the mother.

Another suicide incident was reported from the limit of Chambher in village Karam Rind where locals found hanged bodies of the two brothers Chunder and Jaman and informed the police. The villagers said that both brothers committed suicide over poverty. Another youth, Ali Chanio, also committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope tied with a branch of a tree over quarrel with his father in the limit of Soomra Muhalla in Nausharoferoz.

Hajan Soomro also committed suicide by consuming toxic liquid.

A tailor master Rashy Kumar at Mithi Bypass committed suicide by taking poison.

A hanged body of a woman recovered from village Jarhyar.

A poverty-stricken youth Ali S/o Abdul Wahid Chanhio hanged himself with a rope tied with a branch of a tree.

In Fareedabad in Samaro, a mother of three kids took her life by consuming some poisonous substance.

In the limit of Kareemabad in Tando Muhammed Khan a youth Babu Takur committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope tied with a branch of a tree over unemployment.

While in the Limits of Sanjoro an 18 years old Youth Noman Mughul hanged himself with a rope ties with ceiling fan over a domestic issue.

A poverty-stricken woman Shrimiti W/o Hari Ram Kolhi in Rajo Khanani commit suicide over poverty.

In Moro a 20-year old girl Afsha Buriro shot herself with a pistol. Police shifted body to hospital and investigating the cause of suicide, however police said that area people told them that she committed suicide when her parents did not respect her wish of marriage.

While in Saddar Police Station in Jacobabad a man Nawaz Ali Lashari shot himself with a short gun because of not having enough money for medical treatment.