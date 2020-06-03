Lesco clarifies

The News stands by its report

LAHORE: The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) has strongly denied the news story published in Daily “The News’’ on June 2, 2020 under the title of “power load shedding increases by 20 to 100 Pc”.

In a statement, the Lesco said the veteran journalist seems to have merely relied on his knowledge regarding power sector and has based his story on hearsay without trying to understand the official version of the Lesco CEO.

Lesco strongly rebuts the way impression has been given that power load shedding increases by 20 to 100 pc despite reduction in demand following a spell of relatively pleasant weather. According to the Power Distribution Control Centre Lesco, before Ramzan the schedule of load management on AT&C losses feeders were as under: 00-10% (Zero load shedding), 10-20% (Zero load shedding), 20-30% (3 Hours), 30-40% (5 Hours), and 40-60% (7 Hours)

Whereas, the new Schedule for load management on feeders under AT&C losses has been changed and being implemented by 1st June 2020. Under the new schedule, out of total 1891 feeders of Lesco region, on 1737 feeders under category 1 & 2 there has been zero load shedding. 128 feeders under category 3, the load management is about two hours but it is to clarify that currently we have surplus generation so this category is also on zero load management. The PDC will monitor the situation and if needed there will be load management of two hours.

Whereas, the load management time has been reduced rather than increased from 5 hours to 4 hours on category 4 and from 7 hours to 6 hours on category 5. There are total 26 numbers of feeders on both categories.

Similarly, it is to clarify once again that if any outage occurred due to any technical fault, it should not be misunderstood with power outages.

The News correspondent adds: The report is not based on hearsay. Details of

revised load management plan issued by power utility have already been published. Official and unofficial versions of LESCO have also given ample space in the newspaper report. The News stands by its report.