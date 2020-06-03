MANSEHRA: A young boy was crushed to death by a speeding tractor-trolley while eight people sustained injuries in another incident here on Tuesday.

Mohammad Siam, 8, was playing in street in Chikia area when a speeding tractor-trolley ran over him, leaving his seriously injured. The family rushed her to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctor pronounced him as dead. The police after lodging FIR started raids to arrest the driver who managed to flee from crime scene after the incident. In another incident, a vehicle carrying a wedding party overturned in Lassan Nawab area in which eight people including six women sustained injures.