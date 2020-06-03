close
Wed Jun 03, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 3, 2020

Old enmity claims life

Peshawar

NANKANA SAHIB: A man died and three others sustained juries over an old enmity at village Doctorwala. Sajjad, his brother Usman and cousins Aqeel and Danish were sitting in a shop when their rivals Abdur Rehman, Shabbir, Imran, Arshad and their accomplices came and exchanged harsh words with them. On the occasion, they injured Sajjad, Usman, Aqeel and Danish with axes and knives. Sajjad died on the way to a hospital.

