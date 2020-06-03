PSO keeps ample fuel reserves

KARACHI: Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has repudiated the news circulating in some sections of the media, fomenting speculations about shortage of fuel in the country.

PSO clarified that there is no imminent shortage of fuel in the country, as the company has ample fuel reserves in its stocks and it’s being dispensed off as usual at all PSO retail outlets across Pakistan, it added.

On June 1, 2020, PSO sold more than 48,000 metric tons of petroleum products across the country, which comes to around a vessel’s quantity.

The company has received a cargo of around 58,000MT of mogas on May 30, 2020 to be followed by five more cargoes of around 60,000MT each arriving during the current month to meet the requirements.

Keeping terminals and its depots operational 24/7 and taking these preemptive measures are a testament to PSO’s commitment to ensuring smooth fuel supplies nationwide, it added.