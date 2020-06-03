Klopp’s ‘passion’ restored as English football nears return

LONDON: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp cannot wait for English football’s return after a three-month layoff due to the coronavirus pandemic and promised to celebrate the Premier League title in style when it is safe to do so.

Liverpool are just two wins away from securing their first league title in 30 years. The Reds held a commanding 25-point lead over Manchester City when play was halted in March.

Klopp’s men could even clinch the title with victory in their first game back if City lose to Arsenal in one of two games scheduled to take place on June 17, before the first full round of matches the following weekend.

“I have missed it so much it’s unbelievable,” Klopp told the BBC. “I know it’s not the most important thing in life but it is my passion. I hope the people are looking forward to it because we are.”

After such a long wait to win the Premier League, Liverpool face the anti-climax of doing so in front of empty stands with all remaining 92 league games to be played behind closed doors. A year ago to the day, tens of thousands of fans poured onto the streets around Liverpool to celebrate a sixth European Cup win. And Klopp insisted there will be a parade to celebrate the title, even if it is many months after the league is won.