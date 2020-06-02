Russia expresses concern about China-India border situation

ISLAMABAD: Russia has expressed concern about the situation prevailing on China-India borders at Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Russia is the second permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) after the United States that has come out with its apprehension regarding the developments. Expressing anxiety at the current military stand-off between China and India, Russia on Monday said that it was confident that both countries would find their “way out” through established diplomatic mechanisms and tools.

The remarks made by the Russian embassy’s deputy chief of mission, Roman Babushkin, are significant as Moscow used to be viewed as a traditional partner with India. The Russian embassy in New Delhi shared the statement with section of media. “Of course, we are worried with the current situation at the LAC,” said Babushkin. He was referring to the LAC, the demarcation line that separate Chinese and Indian territories.

For the last three weeks, Chinese and Indian soldiers have been reinforcing their numbers in at least three areas in eastern Ladakh, as part of a confrontation which began with a physical scuffle in Pangong Tso on May 5. Talks continue through diplomatic and military channels, but the issue has yet to be resolved. This is the most serious military confrontation between the two sides since the Doklam clashes in 2017.

“However, as we know, there are dedicated special mechanisms and tools developed by both countries, including hotlines, special representatives dialogue and even informal summits. We are confident that the Chinese and Indian friends are duly equipped to find the way out for mutual satisfaction. We would encourage every endeavour in this regard,” stated Babushkin.

Last week, US President Donald Trump had tweeted that the US was willing to mediate between China and India on their “raging conflict”. China rejected the offer made by Trump while India responded by saying that both the Asian neighbours are already engaged diplomatically.

In his statement, the Russian diplomat also noted that it was important to strengthen cooperation at two plurilateral platforms shared by China and India. “We also feel not less important to further enhance our high and highest level trilateral RIC dialogue as well as the SCO-based coordination, while these structures are vital for regional stability and strengthening mutual trust,” he said.