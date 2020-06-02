Arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman: Jang/Geo workers hold protests, demos

RAWALPINDI: The workers of Geo and Jang Group along with the journalist organisations, Pakistan Federal Unions of Journalists (PFUJ), civil society and political workers continued their protest on Monday against the illegal arrest of Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, who had been under detention since last 80 days without any charge.

The countrywide protest of workers of Geo and Jang Group completed 80th day on Monday against the illegal arrest Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and chanted slogans for the his release and condemned curbs on the freedom of media.

Addressing the protesters outside the offices of Jang and The News at Murree Road in Rawalpindi, the speakers called for release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and vowed to continue their protest till his release.

Secretary General Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists Nasir Zaidi said while speaking on the occasion that the journalist community and workers of the Geo and Jang group are ready to face any situation for the freedom of media. “The freedom of media is the destination and we will achieve it with sacrifices,” he said. Chairman Joint Action Committee and President Jang Workers union Rawalpindi Nasir Chisti said the struggle of the workers of the Geo and Jang will continue till the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. “The dream of rulers to put the media into chain will never be materialised,” he said.

Chief Reporter Jang Rawalpindi Rana Ghulam Qadir said Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief will be released soon and dream of achieving the freedom of media will also be materialised. Secretary General RIUJ and senior correspondent Geo News Asif Ali Bhatti said 80 days has been past of illegal arrest Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and despite it he refused to compromise on the principles.

He said the workers of the Geo and Jang Group stood united with Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and will continue their struggle for achieving the goal of freedom of media. Media worker of Jang group Amjad Ali Abbasi said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman is brave man who refused to compromise on the principles.

Speakers say government wants to deprive people of press freedom by detaining Jang/Geo editor-in-chief. In Lahore, a demonstration against the arrest of Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was held here on Monday despite rainy weather.

The representatives of civil society, political parties and media workers including Shaheen Qureshi, editor Jang Group, Afzal Rehan, columnist, Abdullah Malik, civil society representative, Aziza Saeed, secretary general PML-Q Lahore, Zaheer Anjum, Zahid Ali Khan, Awais Qarni and others participated in the demonstration.

The speakers said the government wants to deprive people of press freedom by detaining Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has been dishonest in preparing a case against Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, they said, adding that there is no case or FIR against him.

The conspiracy to detain the media mogul is nothing short of completely seizing the operation of his media house, the demonstrators alleged. They said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman has been custodian of media freedom as he never compromised on his duty of raising voice for truth in an impartial way.

They paid glowing tribute to Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, eulogizing his services for the media liberty. The arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman has been done by a fascist lobby governing the country nowadays, the protesters said.