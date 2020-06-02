Shopkeepers arrested in Mardan over lockdown violation

MARDAN: District administration has checked 110 shops and arrested 5 people over violation of lockdown and profiteering on Monday, said a press release issued here on Monday.

The district administration inspected Bank Road, Par Hoti, Shahidano Bazaar, Charsadda Chowk, New Adda, Dwasaro Road and other localities of the city. A total of 16 shopkeepers were fined. The officials fined several drivers at New Adda, Charsadda Chowk and Par Hoti for overcharging the passengers. Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Abid Wazir appealed the shopkeepers and public to wear facemasks otherwise the violators would be punished under section-33 of KP NDMA Act 2020.

CRACKDOWN: Police have arrested 18 people in cases of drug smuggling and also recovered drugs of various kinds in an operation in the district, District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Khan said on Monday. Speaking to media, he said during operations in city, Sheikh Maltoon and Takhtbhai circles, the police arrested 18 alleged drug smugglers, including inter-districts drug dealers. The drugs recovered include 647 grams ice, 15,633 grams of hashish, 40 bottles wine and 230 grams of heroin. The arrestees were identified as Rahim Shah, Kamran, Amir Shah, Taj Mir, Akbar Hussain, Saifullah, Lajbar, Amjid, Wajid, Asim, Shahid, Gul Zamin, Adil, Sadique, Luqman, Masaood and Tariq.

The DPO said that besides fighting the coronavirus, they have also intensified actions against drug-peddlers and narcotic smugglers. He added that Mardan police had already conducted an awareness campaign in the district and arranged meetings with the officials of various departments. The DPO added that the search operation had been launched to purge the area of anti-social elements and drug-peddlers and smugglers. “Drug smugglers are trying to exploit the coronavirus emergency situation. This is why, besides helping to contain the corona spread, the police have been directed to keep an eye on drug dealers,” he said.