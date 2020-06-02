Man commits suicide after giving poisonous syrup to children

MIANWALI: A man committed suicide while his two children fainted in Kundian police limits According to police , M Razzaq, 36, of Shaikhwala, tehsil Kundian, was depressed due to his adverse economic condition. On the day of incident, he took poisonous soft drink after giving it to his two children Hasher, 10, and Abid, 7.

They were shifted to DHQ hospital Minawlai where Muhammad Razzaq died whereas the children were said to be in stable condition. 16 POs arrested: Police Monday claimed to have arrested sixteen proclaimed offenders (POs) and recovered weapons from their possessions. According to police sources, police teams of Mianwali, Kamar Masani, Makarwal and Mosa Khel arrested 16 criminals and proclaimed offenders and recovered two Kalashnikovs and four pistols from them. The accused are Asmat, Ata Ur Rehman, Muhammad Akran, M Asad, Muzaffar Khan, Sana Ullah, Wasim Akram, Ghulam Qasim, Abdul Ghaffar, Abdul Jabbar, Irfan and others.