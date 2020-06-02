Three injured in clash

Three people were injured in a clash between two groups in Cattle Colony on Monday. Rescuers transported them to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical attention, saying that the condition of all three were out of danger. The injured were identified as 45-year-old Ali Asghar, Saeed Gul, 32, and Wazir, 28. According to the Sukkan police, members of the both the groups attacked each other with sticks, iron rods and knives.