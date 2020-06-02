close
Tue Jun 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
P
PR
June 2, 2020

GCU fails to start online classes

Lahore

P
PR
June 2, 2020

LAHORE: Government College University (GCU) could not start online classes despite an announcement. According to sources, online classes could not begin because of lack of training of officials and flaws in the system. Teachers and students spent the whole day trying to log on the Learning Management System (LMS) but to no avail. It is said the GCU VC has left for abroad for three weeks again.

Latest News

More From Lahore