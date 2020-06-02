GCU fails to start online classes

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Government College University (GCU) could not start online classes despite an announcement. According to sources, online classes could not begin because of lack of training of officials and flaws in the system. Teachers and students spent the whole day trying to log on the Learning Management System (LMS) but to no avail. It is said the GCU VC has left for abroad for three weeks again.