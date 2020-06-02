Fraud accused remand extended

LAHORE:An accountability court on Monday extended the judicial remand of an accused in a housing society fraud. The court has extended remand of accused, Muhammad Hafeez, until 15th June. The NAB accused him of robbing citizens in the name of the housing scheme. He is brother of accused Saleem Hanif, who is already under custody. The NAB had received more than 1,000 claims against the accused. The owners of MS Pearl De Gulf Pvt had signed an MoU with directors of Estate Project of PAF for acquiring land measuring 350 acres for development of Fazaia Housing Scheme, Sargodha; however, the accused without acquiring the land illegally sold plot files to the general public and allegedly collected billions. The accused sold plot files without taking any approval from the PAF administration. The accused transferred 136 acres in the name of Fazaia Housing Scheme and more than 106 acres has been sold to the general public over and above their share.