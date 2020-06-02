Aleem hints at change in wheat, flour subsidy system

Punjab Senior & Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has hinted to bring change in the wheat and flour subsidy system in the province which should benefit the lower class and the common man directly, instead of flour mills and institutions.

Presiding over a meeting here Monday, the Senior Minister directed Food Department to complete homework for “targeted subsidy” in Punjab in which the federal government should also be taken on board. He directed the official concerned to prepare recommendations in order to introduce revised system of subsidy based on new approach of the provincial government. Aleem said that the supply of flour to five star hotels and “dhabas” is the same which has no justification. He added that according to the current practice, the government subsidises flour as a whole, after which the supply of “atta” and bread to the rich and the poor is made at the same price.