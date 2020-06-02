UK stresses Russia must not rejoin G7 after Trump’s summit plan

LONDON: Downing Street has stressed that Russia must not be permitted to rejoin the G7 after Donald Trump said he may invite Vladimir Putin to attend a summit postponed by coronavirus.

The US president delayed the summit scheduled for next month until the autumn due to the pandemic and said he wanted to expand attendance to discuss the future of China.

He said he plans to invite Russia, Australia, South Korea and India as he advocated for the group’s expansion, criticising the current makeup as “very outdated” and not representing “what’s going on in the world”.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said No 10 remained “in close contact” with the US about Boris Johnson’s attendance, which he favours happening in person.

The spokesman stressed that Russia was removed from the G7 in 2014 because of its annexation of Crimea “and we’re yet to see evidence of its changed behaviour that would justify its readmittance”. But he acknowledged that it would be up to the White House, which currently holds the group’s presidency, to invite Russia’s president to the summit as a non-member. “We will look at the detail of what the US is proposing. It’s customary for the country that holds the G7 presidency to invite other leaders to participate as guests in the summit,” the spokesman said.

“Russia should not be readmitted to the G7 unless it ceases the aggressive and destabilising activity that threatens the safety of UK citizens and the collective security of our allies.”