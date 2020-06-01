Prevention is better than cure: Shibli

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Sunday laid emphasis on prevention to contain the spread of coronavirus. In a tweet on Sunday, the minister contended that the formula: prevention is better than cure; will have to be adopted to defeat the coronavirus. The minister said, “We will have to prove that we are a responsible nation, not a crowd. The golden principles of Faith, Unity and Discipline will have to be followed”.