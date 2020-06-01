Teacher dies of corona

TAKHTBHAI: The headmaster of a government primary school died of coronavirus in Takhtbhai tehsil on Sunday.

Health officials said that Muhammad Jan, a headmaster of the Government Primary School Diyarabad in Parkhodheri, was under treatment in the hospital for the coronavirus infection. However, his condition deteriorated and expired. The Tehsil Municipal Administration Takhtbhai performed the last rituals of funeral and burial under the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain the fast-travelling viral infection. With the new causalities, the number of fatalities from the Covid-19 reached seven in Takhtbhai tehsil since the outbreak of fast-spreading viral disease.