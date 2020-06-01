close
Mon Jun 01, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 1, 2020

Teacher dies of corona

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 1, 2020

TAKHTBHAI: The headmaster of a government primary school died of coronavirus in Takhtbhai tehsil on Sunday.

Health officials said that Muhammad Jan, a headmaster of the Government Primary School Diyarabad in Parkhodheri, was under treatment in the hospital for the coronavirus infection. However, his condition deteriorated and expired. The Tehsil Municipal Administration Takhtbhai performed the last rituals of funeral and burial under the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain the fast-travelling viral infection. With the new causalities, the number of fatalities from the Covid-19 reached seven in Takhtbhai tehsil since the outbreak of fast-spreading viral disease.

Latest News

More From Pakistan