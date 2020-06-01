Govt asked to provide facilities to merged districts

BARA: The Qabail Awami Movement on Sunday asked the government to provide facilities to the merged districts forthwith.

Speaking at a press conference here, the office-bearers including Suhbat Khan Afridi, Azam Khan Mehsud, Abdul Raziq Afridi and others said that the Higher Education Department recently established fifteen degree colleges in the merged districts.

They said educational institutions were destroyed in prolonged militancy in erstwhile Fata. The speakers added the children were deprived of basic right of getting education due to militancy but the government did not focus attention on the education sector in merged districts. ‘

“The government has been closed 3G and 4G internet service in tribal districts due to which the students are facing a host problems,” Suhbat Afridi said, adding now the students could not benefit from online classes.

“Due to coronavirus lockdown, all the educational institutions are closed in the country as the government launched online classes but the tribal students are deprived of it due to unavailability of the internet facility,” he said, urging the government to restore internet as soon as possible.

He said the students in the merged districts were still facing a host of problems despite merger of the former tribal areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Subat Afridi appealed to the prime minister to order restoration of the internet facility in the tribal districts besides providing other facilities to the students.