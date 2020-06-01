close
Mon Jun 01, 2020
BR
Bureau report
June 1, 2020

Courts in KP to start hearing cases from today

National

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) and all district courts and tribunals are going to start hearing cases from today (Monday).

The courts had stopped hearing cases due to lockdown on May 13 after some of the staff at PHC and other courts had tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a notification, a consultative video conference was held with the district judiciary on Saturday under the chairmanship of Registrar Peshawar High Court Khwaja Wajihuddin regarding the resumption of all administrative and judicial work of the district judiciary. The courts and tribunals will resume its functions from June 1.

The notification said, “The competent authority is pleased to direct all the courts/ tribunals throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shall be fully functional with effect from June 1, 2020 for all sort of official business in the best interest of public interest with due observance of all SOPs issued by this court from time to time.” The district and sessions judges and senior civil judges (admin) were directed to resume duties after Eid holidays in order to streamline the courts proceeding.

