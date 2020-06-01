Chinese company donates PPEs

Islamabad : Chinese companies working in Pakistan on different projects of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) paying their part in fight against COVID-19.

A Chinese company China Gezgouba Group Corporation (CGGC) working on Suki Kinari Hydropower Project, which is located on Kunhar River in the Kaghan Valley of District Mansehra, Khyber Pakhtunkwa who has donate Personal Protective Equipment including surgical masks, hand sanitizers, protective suits, goggles and spirit to local heath institution. While talking to ‘The News’ Mr Zhang, PRO CGGC said that the company has donated PPEs to local heath unit to enhance the prevention and control COVID-19.

He said under the joint efforts we will win the battle against the COVID-19 very soon. He China is already supporting Pakistan at this time of need. Medical teams are here to fight against COVID-19. Mr Zhang said that Pakistan government is doing its best to save its people with coronavirus.

He told that earlier his company has distributed food Packs among the local community. He said the company is also taking care of its employees and has installed walkthrough spray gates in all the working places and company is conducting spray regularly. Suki Kinari Hydropower Project in December 2016 with the estimated cost of 1.9 Billion USD. The project would be complete on 31 December 2022 in 6 years. Suki Kinari, run-of-the-river largest private sector Hydropower Project in Pakistan will add 870 MW to national grid by December 2022.

Around 1,600 Pakistanis work in SKHPP including over 900 skilled people and over 700 labours. Recruitment plan in 2019 and 2020 will provide another 3,000 jobs for the locals.