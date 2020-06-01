Foreign dramas will ruin Pak productions: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has become the latest person to join the Ertugrul debate saying that foreign dramas will ruin Pakistani productions.The federal minister took to Twitter on Sunday to exclaim his surprise at the state run TV for taking pride on other countries productions.

"Surprised [email protected] taking pride on other countries productions,you guys must focus on Pak productions otherwise foreign dramas ll ruin Pak productions,its always cheap to import foreign dramas but this ll have devastating long term effect on our own programming," he tweeted.