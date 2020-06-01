CM Usman Buzdar slams Opposition for point scoring on virus

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that opposition parties were carrying forward their agenda of saving themselves instead of taking steps to eradicate coronavirus.

He lamented that opposition leaders by politicising an important national issue like coronavirus had shown their apathy and proved their lack of concern. He condemned that opposition parties were indulging into point scoring on an important national issue like coronavirus.

Usman Buzdar emphasised that it was high time to shun politics and stand by the distressed and grieved humanity. The PTI government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is standing with affected citizens, he added. He remarked that wishful thinking and aspirations of the opposition parties had neither earlier been fulfilled nor would materialise in future.

The chief minister highlighted that Prime Minister Imran Khan is a ray of hope for 220 million people of Pakistan and those indulging in propaganda should come to know that public service was not done by merely raising hollow slogans or making false claims. He outlined that the nation had clearly come to know those elements enjoying the London excursion and further reprimanded that such elements always proceed abroad by deserting their people in time of need. The masses have fully recognised their faces, concluded Usman Buzdar.

safety steps: Usman Buzdar urged the masses to change their lifestyle in order to save themselves from coronavirus. We can save ourselves from coronavirus by bringing changes in our social demeanour. Usman Buzdar advised the masses to cover their face and nose while going out of their houses. He emphasised that by covering our face and nose we not only keep ourselves safe but also our families from this contagious disease. He apprised that we are working on permanent basis so as to save the masses from the hazards of coronavirus. He underscored that precaution is utmost essential for a healthy life. The chief minister asked the masses to ensure adopting preventive measures in order to save themselves from coronavirus. Usman Buzdar exhorted that we can save our children and parents from contracting coronavirus by wearing masks.

minister: Usman Buzdar called his cabinet member holding the office of Literacy and Non-formal Basic Education Raja Rashid Hafeez who was in quarantine at his residence owing to Covid-19. The chief minister inquired after his health, expressed good wishes and prayed for his early recovery.

Message: Usman Buzdar has said that our each and every day is filled up with love and respect for parents. In his message on Global Parents Day, he said that success can only be achieved in the world and the hereafter by serving and paying due respect to parents.

grieved: Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the loss of precious human lives in a bus accident on bridge Rangho in Khanewal. The CM sought a report from Commissioner Multan Division and ordered to provide best medical treatment facilities to the injured persons. He expressed his heartfelt condolences with the bereaved families and prayed for an early recovery of the injured.