LAHORE : The last date to get registered for the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) entrance test for admissions to BSc Engineering and BSc Engineering Technology in UET Lahore, its constituent campuses and all government engineering institutes across Punjab is June 1.

According to a press release, the entrance test will be held on June 13 and 14, 2020 (Saturday and Sunday) in the test centres allotted by Virtual University. The entrance test tokens are available at the designated HBL branches on payment of Rs 1,200 till June 1. Last date for printing of admit card is June 2 June.

A mock test to guide the candidates on attempting computer based test will also be conducted on June 6 and 7 (Saturday and Sunday) in the assigned Virtual University centres at allotted time while the final entrance test will be conducted on June 13 and 14, 2020.